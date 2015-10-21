Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom To Stay Married, French Montana Chimes In

There is nothing like a death scare to bring a couple closer together, no?

Khloe Kardashian bravely stayed by Lamar Odom’s side following his nearly fatal drug overdose at Nevada brothel on October 13 and now it appears the reality show couple will try for round two in their highly publicized marriage.

Reports TMZ:

Khloe and Lamar have jointly gone to court to dismiss their divorce case, because they want to stay husband and wife … TMZ has learned. Khloe’s lawyer Laura Wasser went before a judge Wednesday morning, asking a judge to withdraw the papers they both signed to end their marriage. The file was sitting in a pile waiting to be processed and signed by a judge. The judge granted Wasser’s request and the file is now dead. Khloe filed for divorce in December 2013, but sat on it for a year and a half because she tried to save her marriage by trying to get Lamar into rehab. She finally gave up this summer. As we reported, Khloe privately vowed to be by Lamar’s side during his recovery, which will take months, and a few days ago they both agreed to give their marriage another chance. They both signed the document Wasser presented to the judge, asking that the divorce case be dismissed. Lamar signed from his hospital bed.

Fans close to the pop culture pulse will recall that following the dissolution of their romance, Khloe turned to French Montana for a rebound, who in turn didn’t mind capitalizing off of his newfound fame. Although his blessings weren’t exactly needed for the youngest Kardashian sister to make her own grown-up decisions, he still gave them anyway when asked by the NYDailyNews.

“It’s a beautiful thing. It’s a beautiful thing what she’s doing,” he said of Khloe’s ride-or-die mentality. I feel like every woman should do that,” he continued. “I feel like once somebody’s going through a critical condition, I feel like people should step up to the plate to help because once upon a time they had a real relationship when they was married, they still married.”

Odom and Kardashian were married in September 2009 after just one month of dating.

