Ghostface Killah Says Lil Wayne Team Tried Charging Him $150K

Ghostface Killah Says Lil Wayne’s Team Tried Charging Him $150K For A Feature

Ghostface Killah recently shared that Lil Wayne’s team asked for $150,000 for a verse. 

Published on August 29, 2025

Weezy’s team even attempting to charge Killah is mind-blowing. Ghostface said he originally wanted Mac Miller on the track “Candyland,” but after Mac passed away, he tried reaching out to Wayne instead.

“We tried to reach out to Wayne, and from what I’m hearing, it might not have been him,” Ghostface said. “They asking for like $150,000. I’m like, you know what, man, just knock it out yourself.” He went on to talk about how things in the rap game can get messy, saying, “That’s rap sh*t… it’s the worst.”

Even though that feature didn’t work out, Ghostface is still open to working with other artists. Recently, he praised Tyler, the Creator, saying he wants to work with him after hearing Tyler’s song “Ring Ring Ring” from “Don’t Tap the Glass“. Ghostface called it “music” and even compared it to Michael Jackson. 

On August 22, Ghostface dropped his thirteenth studio album, “Supreme Clientele 2“, the follow-up to his 2000 classic. The project features guest appearances from Styles P, Redman, Conway the Machine, Raekwon, GZA, Method Man, and more.

Last year, Hip-Hop Wired gave fans a real treat with their series I Got Questions. The episode had Ghostface Killah as a special guest, sitting down with another legend, Big Daddy Kane. The two shared stories from back in the day, the culture, and their time in the game. It was a rare moment to see two icons chopping it up and sharing some dope Hip-Hop history. If you haven’t seen it yet, this is definitely a must-watch. Check out the full episode below and catch the gems they dropped for the culture.

