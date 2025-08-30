Subscribe
News

Columnist Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Journalist Taylor Lorenz was called out for a 'WIRED' story attacking Black activists, and proceeded to crash out online trying to justify her actions.

Published on August 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

An article published in WIRED by journalist Taylor Lorenz focusing on allegations that a secretive group is funding Democratic activists and influencers has caused substantial turmoil. Lorenz is lashing out online, with support from white leftists, while Black activists are pointing out her allegedly unprofessional actions in getting information for the story.

The piece focused on the Chorus Creator Incubator Program, a media group crafted to pay creators whose policies are affiliated more with the policies of the Democratic Party and the progressive left. Lorenz wrote that the group was funded by what she termed as a “private dark money” group known as the Sixteen Thirty Fund. She went on to suggest that the creators were coerced into withholding their thoughts on certain issues such as the Israeli conflict with Hamas and its harmful impact on the Palestinians in Gaza, in order to be paid.

Lorenz was called out on social media for specifically targeting Black creators such as lawyer and activist Elizabeth Booker Houston and satirist 2Raw2Real, as well as other non-binary and trans creators. Houston has defended herself, stating she was never contacted by Lorenz, and asked WIRED to issue a correction after the piece was published.

Lorenz defended herself in posts on X, formerly Twitter and in multiple TikTok videos, attacking multiple people while defending her information and sources. “Brian is lying. I have 0 financial ties to Sixteen Thirty and neither does the Omidiyar Network’s LLC reporting program, which is NOT a dark money org, is NON partisan,” she wrote on X in response to one of the creators of Chorus, Brian Tyler Cohen, posted a video aiming to debunk the claims in the article and alleging that Lorenz herself had received financial compensation from a group tied to Sixteen Thirty.

While she had some defenders, many others noted how erratic and hostile she has been online in the past, highlighting posts where she defended being an anti-vaxxer and attacked former President Joe Biden after the disclosure of being diagnosed with prostate cancer. The tumult caused by Lorenz’s article highlights the deepening rift between white progressives and Black activists, with the latter group citing how writing like Lorenz’s is as harmful as articles from right-wing writers and publications.

Activist Kiandria Demone, who has worked in fighting anti-Blackness in tech, called Lorenz out in a post on Threads, writing: “Just because someone doesn’t say the N-word doesn’t mean they aren’t being anti-Black. Sometimes it’s not about what’s said… it’s about how Black people are treated compared to everyone else.”

Related Tags

activism POLITICS racism

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

21st Annual HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night
10 Items
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Claps Back At Jason Whitlock: “I Can’t Believe He’s Still With Us”

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Body

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close