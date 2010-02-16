Are The Game & Ashanti Both Working With Dr. Dre & Aftermath Records???

After months of speculation, the Game has confirmed, via Twitter, that he is officially back in the lab working with Dr. Dre and repping Aftermath (again).

But it looks like one of 50’s former punching bags may be headed in that direction as well…

As Hip-Hop Wired previously reported, after a series of teaser twits, The Game officially announced it with the tweets below:

“DRE den put me back on AFTERMATH. ni**az is in trouble now. TO BE CONTINUED………………………” 6:22 PM Feb 9th from web

“AFTERMATH, and aint nothin’ AFTER THAT (slim shady voice)” 6:18 PM Feb 9th from web

“On my way to the “AFTERMATH” headquarters…. my ni**a Slim The Mobsta get outta jail today. The Commission….. coming soon” 6:08 PM Feb 9th from web

Although The Game has squashed his beef with label owner and mentor Dr. Dre, he is still on the outs with label mate 50 Cent, who according to the rumor mill, is very upset that Dr. Dre is not only working with his rival The Game; but also Ashanti, who 50 Cent had some choice words for during the Murder Inc. beef.

So if the rumor proves true, what is 50’s next move? I don’t know, but with a blooming acting career, new fragrance (This is 50) and his smart business acumen, I doubt that he will be looking for a label home for long.

Something tells me that this story is far from over and we will be sure to keep you up on the latest.



