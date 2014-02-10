French Photog Says President Obama, Beyonce Having Affair, Later Backtracks

A major French publication, using a paparazzo as a source, wrote that President Barack Obama and R&B diva Beyonce Knowles-Carter were having an affair. Pascal Rostain, the photographer in question, even suggested that the Washington Post was preparing a story which they later denied, and he later seemed to backtrack on his story.

The bizarre news bit appeared in le Figaro, France’s second largest newspaper. Quoting Rostain after hearing a radio interview, the paper used the baseless account as fact and adding that he said that the Post would be publishing a piece in an issue this week. The Post has since struck down such rumors, stating to Poytner that the news was “definitely not true.”

It appears Rostain was attempting to make a joke, this after le Figaro published a retraction later today and alleged that the photographer may have been using “inappropriate humor.” The timing of Rostain’s claims is also curious, considering French President François Hollande is traveling to to United States to meet with President Obama.

The editors at le Figaro also noted that this wasn’t the first time Rostain has mentioned the Obama family. In the Swiss Daily Le Matin, and on the radio on Europe 1, off-color remarks from Rostain have appeared. The paper also suggested that others think that Rostain may have been forced to backtrack from his statements.

President Barack Obama and Beyonce have not addressed the news, as expected.

Rostain probably just needs more people, as Beyonce’s husband famously said in a rap verse.

