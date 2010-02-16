Jay-Z Planning Next Album

After such a monstrous year like 2009, Jay-Z has a lot to look back on and be happy with.

With “Empire State Of Mind” becoming the New York anthem and scoring his 11th number one album, Jay has some momentum on him.

He has now become an international superstar.

It must be for that exact reason why the rapper is already in the process of creating his next album, although things are just in the beginning stages. Don’t sleep on Hov though with when he will drop it.

Speaking with MTV, the rapper stated that he already has one crazy record that he has been working on for his next project.

“To be honest with you, it’s crazy. I got one and we’ll build from there. Whether it comes out this year or next year, it depends on the music and how it’s coming out. I don’t really have any dates.”

As was the case with The Blueprint III, Jigga stated that his next project would be more experimental and even assured the fact that it would most likely not be a number one charter.

Well, Reasonable Doubt didn’t have that affect initially either, but look at it now.

Jay must have thought that the best way to close the mouths of people knocking his age is just to bring yet another album and let his numbers speak for him.

He shut down Auto-Tune last year, wonder what else will meet its death in Hip Hop.