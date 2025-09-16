DJ Enuff Admits He Stayed At HOT 97 For “Too Long”

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

DJ Enuff was a part of several historic moments during his run at HOT 97. Looking back now, he says he stayed there too long.

AS per Complex, DJ Enuff was a recent guest on Drink Champs. The on-air personality discussed his career from his early days carrying crates to being The Notorious B.I.G.’s DJ, to having his own slot on New York City’s longest-running Rap radio station. “I’m going to keep it a buck. I never said this before: I should have been left there,” he revealed. “I stayed there way too long. I stayed there way past my time. I got too comfortable because it was something I was good at.”

After being on air with the station for 27 years, he was terminated by HOT 97 on Aug. 28. TMZ spoke to the man, born Ephrem Louis Lopez, who told the celebrity news site that he wouldn’t rule out the possibility that Funkmaster Flex had something to do with his firing. While Flex has denied the allegations, DJ Enuff gave the world an inside look at the hot and cold relationship he had with Flex over the years. “I remember being at the radio station and he was announcing new DJs that were a part of his collective. So in the hallway, I was like ‘my man, when you going to make me a Big Dawg Pitbull?’” DJ Enuff said. “Then he hit me with ‘you know my man, I think for this one I’m going to ask you to sit out,’” he added. “It was almost like a balloon got deflated.”

You can view DJ Enuff’s Drink Champs interview below.