7 Things We Learned From Dame Dash On ‘The Breakfast Club’

Dame Dash came with a chip on his shoulder and didn't hide it a single bit...

Published on September 16, 2025

Dame Dash on The Breakfast Club 2
Source: YouTube / Power 105

At one point, Dame Dash was one of the biggest movers and shakers in the Hip-Hop game. But unfortunately, he has since developed a reputation of being “difficult” or “disrespectful” in the process.

Decades later, after dealing with all kinds of monetary issues, lawsuits, and debts to be paid, Dame Dash remains as defiant as ever in his business stances and in a somewhat combative interview with The Breakfast Club (mainly Charlamagne Tha God whom he called “gay” and “Count Dumbula”), the former co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records breaks down why he filed for bankruptcy, addresses the rumor that 50 Cent bought the rights to the Paid In Full story, and reveals his latest venture in the music game. 

Here are the seven things we learned from Dame Dash on The Breakfast Club.

When asked about how 50 Cent got the rights to Paid In Full, Dame Dash not only said there are no rights to be bought for the classic film, but even called cap on 50 Cent working on a documentary about Diddy. That being said, Dame says his situation with Cam gave him a newfound respect for Memphis Bleek’s loyalty to Jay-Z. “You can’t say nothing bad about Bleek’s big homie. He may not be the brightest light no more, but you ain’t gonna say nothing about his OG.”

When asked about his networth being around $30 to $50 million, Dame Dash says he’s never seen that much money in his entire life and questions why people believe what they read on the internet. We’re low-key surprised because we honestly thought that man had much more than that during Roc-A-Fella’s heyday. Just sayin’.

Dame Dash reveals that he’s now currently the chairman of Revolt, which now not only makes him “Cam’s boss,” but also grants him a “pathway to acquisition.”

Touching on the topic of filing for bankruptcy, Dame Dash explained that he did that in order to keep people from continuing to sue him. That being said, he says he can now sue anyone he wants while they cannot. Dame cryptically added, “Just put your seat belt on and watch how it plays out.” Looks like the man has a plan.

Talking about his connection to Jay-Z’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt, Dame says that his name was attached to the album and he was being reported as getting $100,000 a year from the album, even though he wasn’t. So when he was asked to pay taxes on the money he never received, he balked at the demand.

When asked about being “broke,” Dame points out that none of his kids have any college debts as he’s paid them all, all of his baby mamas have two or three houses, and that he’s paid $250,000 in child support for the last 25 years. “That sounds broke to you?” Dame bluntly asked.

When asked about the situation with his teeth, which had social media buzzing just months ago, Dame explained that all of his dental implants broke, and he had to have them pulled out for another procedure. Waiting for the bone to heal, he’s been rocking dentures until the procedure can be completed.

