25 Twitter Reactions To The 2014 NBA Slam Dunk Contest [PHOTOS]

Last night’s NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest was pure garbage and Twitter agreed. Read their reactions after the jump.

New league commissioner Adam Silver should have just convinced (see: paid more money) the elite players in the league to come out and participate in the Sprite Slam Dunk Contest.

Getting John Wall, Damian Lillard and Paul George to put up struggle slams was not enough. The yawn-inducing event, which boasted a change under the Silver Administration, left the old and familiar ways in the dusk in favor of implementing a new formula.

If you didn’t fall asleep after the NBA Skills Challenge concluded, the league-favored blueprint confused many, was awkward for all parties involved, and proved to be ultimately lame.

The Twittersphere was on point with their assessment and these 25 reactions show just how much work the new NBA commissioner has ahead of him.

—

Photo: ESPN

—

The first tweet comes from a guy who proud of John Wall’s win, but wonders what happened to the final round…

Photo: Twitter

