Candace Owens Believes DOJ Doctored Tyler Gooding Texts

Candace Owens Believes DOJ Doctored Texts Between Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Assassin & His Roommate

Since his death, Candace Owens has vowed to get the truth out, and that's precisely what she is doing via her podcast. 

Published on September 17, 2025

According to Candace Owens, there is a big ole conspiracy going on following the assassination of her homie Charlie Kirk, and she is on a mission to get the “truth” out.

In the latest episode of her podcast, Owens claimed the recently revealed text exchanged between Kirk’s alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, and his alleged roommate/lover was “clearly doctored” by the DOJ, alleged they were cherry-picked, and released with timestamps to help frame a narrative. 

Owens is not the only mainstream MAGA fan who believes something is fishy with the text messages. Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s former adviser, said on his podcast, “I’m not buying those text messages. It just seems too stilted, too much like a script.”

“HOLY SH*T: I put the alleged text exchange between Tyler Robinson and his transgender lover into Chat GPT and asked if it seemed real and genuine. Chat GPT says the texts are “most likely fabricated,” far too detailed, and too incriminating to be real… Thoughts?,” Evan Kilgore wrote on X.

Democrats Are Also Calling The Text Messages Suspicious

Those on the left are also calling out the authenticity of texts. “Who else is calling bullshit on these Tyler Robinson text messages? Definitely not Gen Z speak… “Vehicle lingering”? “My love”? “Died of old age”? “For a little while longer yet”? They need to show the physical texts and have the roommate authenticate them,” said another user on X who describes himself as a “lifelong dem.”

We haven’t gone down the conspiratorial rabbit hole, but you can see these folks who have below.

