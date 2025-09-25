Subscribe
adidas Taps Joe Budden To Narrate Anthony Edwards Sneaker Ad

Published on September 25, 2025

Anthony Edwards has picked up the mantle that Allen Iverson left behind. For all of Iverson’s athletic feats on the court, he was just as much talked about for his bad-boy image off of it. At just 24, Edwards isn’t just the face of the Minnesota Timberwolves, he’s possibly the next young superstar to carry the legacy of the league forward. 

In a new adidas ad for the young point guard’s new shoe, the voice of none other than Joe Budden can be heard narrating all of the naysayers that question Edwards’ maturity and whether he’s ready to handle the rigors of what superstardom brings. 

“You can’t say I don’t want to be the face of the league and then be in, five…six…seven national ad campaigns,” Budden can be heard saying, as super producer Conductor’s beat plays in the background. 

The rest of the ad is a montage of haters’ voices doubting Edwards ability on the court and questioning whether he’s ready to become one of the greats. 

Budden can be heard saying, “The words don’t match the action.”

adidas released the ad on social media Monday, with the caption reading: “The noise was fuel all offseason. Now, it’s time to shine. The Anthony Edwards 2 is available October 4. Believe That.”

Edwards’ rise to super stardom has been filled with ups and downs. For all of his on-court heroics (the Ant-Man averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game), there have been just as many salacious stories off of it.

Edwards has reportedly been dating Shannon Jackson since 2020, and the couple has a daughter together. Which would be great if the story ended there, but unfortunately for Ant-Man, it doesn’t.

According to Us Weekly, the star guard is rumored to have two more children that were born during his relationship with Jackson.

But much like the commercial shows, Edwards isn’t letting his life off the court disrupt his focus on it. 

adidas adidas Basketball Joe Budden

