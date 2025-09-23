Subscribe
Cardi B Steps In For The Weeknd As 2025 Global Citizen Fest Headliner

Cardi B is stepping up as the new headliner for the 2025 Global Citizen Festival, replacing The Weeknd, who has withdrawn due to personal reasons.

Published on September 23, 2025

Celebrity Sightings In Alhambra - September 02, 2025
Source: PG/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The highly anticipated event is set to take place on Saturday, September 27, on the Great Lawn in New York City's Central Park.

The highly anticipated event is set to take place on Saturday, September 27, on the Great Lawn in New York City’s Central Park.

The Weeknd announced his departure via Instagram Stories on Monday, September 22, stating, “I regret to share that, due to personal reasons, I am unable to perform at Global Citizen. Thank you to my fans for taking action with them, as I believe in their mission deeply. Thank you for understanding and support.” Originally, he was scheduled to headline alongside Shakira.

Joining Shakira and now Cardi B on the lineup are Tyla, Ayra Starr, Mariah the Scientist, Camilo, and Elyanna. The festival, known for combining music and activism, supports efforts to end extreme poverty and promote global equity.

Cardi B, a Bronx native, expressed excitement about returning to her hometown for a cause that matters. “Central Park, I’m coming for you!!! I can’t wait to be home in New York, and to bring my new songs and all the DRAMA to the Global Citizen Festival,” she said. “This one’s not like other music festivals — this one is about coming together to help children around the world, and I’m so proud to support such an important cause.”

Hugh Evans, CEO and cofounder of Global Citizen, welcomed the change with enthusiasm. “We are incredibly grateful to Cardi B… She’s an outstanding performer who will light up Central Park in spectacular fashion.” The 2025 Global Citizen Festival promises to be a high-energy celebration of music and activism with Cardi B now leading the charge.

