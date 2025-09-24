Subscribe
News

NBA YoungBoy’s Chicago Show Shut Down Over Safety Fears

Chicago will not be seeing Top perform just yet.

Published on September 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NBA YoungBoy In Concert
Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

NBA YoungBoy is currently on his “MASA Tour,” and so far, it’s been a big hit.

Every show has been packed out with fans going wild to Top hitting the stage, but the Chicago stop didn’t go down as planned. YoungBoy was supposed to perform at the United Center on Wednesday. 

This would’ve been his first show in the city since the death of Chicago rapper King Von, which already had people worried about safety. Due to that, the venue added extra security rules, including a clear bag policy to make it easier to check for weapons or anything dangerous. With the tension between YoungBoy’s camp and King Von’s still alive, YB’s stop in Chicago had the potential to turn messy.

Still, even with those changes, the United Center decided to cancel the show. The news came out Monday night when YoungBoy’s manager, Alex Junnier, said the venue called it off. He didn’t hold back, saying the United Center “b*tched out,” making it clear he thinks they overreacted. The venue hasn’t explained its decision yet, but it seems the safety concerns were just too much. Fans in Chicago were disappointed, especially since many were excited to see YoungBoy perform for the first time in the city.

King Von’s sister, Kayla B, posted a video saying she didn’t care about the cancellation. She said the concert was just meant to be petty and taunt people from Chicago, and now it backfired.

The beef all went down when Quando Rondo and King Von got into a fight, which led to him being shot and killed in Atlanta. Last year, YoungBoy’s artist Quando Rondo surprised many when he converted to Islam, signaling he was ready to start a new chapter in life. During this journey, he connected with Muslim activist Zul Qarnain, who encouraged him to embrace peace beyond music and street politics.

In their meeting, Zul asked Quando if he’d be open to ending his long-running feud with Lil Durk, noting that both now share the same faith. Quando’s response was vague, simply saying, “I love a lot of brothers out of the sake of Allah.” Still, the moment highlighted a possible path toward reconciliation.

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

FRANCE-TRIBUTE-TO-CHARLIE-KIRK-PARIS

MAGA Debate Group Gets Kicked Off HBCU Campus After Raising Anti DEI Signs

Cassius Life
New Orleans Pelicans Media Day

Sorry For The Weight: How Zion Williamson Transformed His Body & Game

Cassius Life
Cardi B and JT

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After 'Am I The Drama?' Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Bossip
HIM assets

Future Cult Classic Or Flabbergasting Fumble? Unhinged Horror-Thriller ‘Him’ Gets Cheered, Booed & Meme'd Across Social Media

Bossip
Trending Stories
9 Items
Politics

Van Jones Shares DM Charlie Kirk Sent One Day Before His Assassination, X Had Plenty of Thoughts

10 Items
Politics

Jasmine Crockett Verbally Sends Kash Patel To Valhalla During Congressional Meeting, X Loved It

AD Carson
Education

Rapwashing 101: I Was Targeted By Charlie Kirk’s Organization Because I Make Rap Music

10 Items
Politics

X Drags Laura Loomer Following Her Blatantly Racist Social Media Posts About Jasmine Crockett & Black Women

Jay Electronica In Concert - Brooklyn, NY
News

Human UAP Jay Electronica Drops ‘A Written Testimony: Leaflets’ On His Bornday

Cardi B greets fans in West Babylon, New York
News

Cardi B’s First-Week Sales Projections For ‘Am I The Drama?’ Are In

Donald Trump Signs Memorandum In The Oval Office
11 Items
Politics

Donald Trump Posts & Deletes & Reposts Message Calling For Pam Bondi To Go After His Political Rivals

Jay Electronica In Concert - New York, NY
News

Jay Electronica Double Parks Magic Carpet, Releases ‘Act II: The Patents Of Nobility (The Turn)’

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close