Subscribe
Politics

Kamala Harris Responds To Free Palestine Protestors, X Reacts

Kamala Harris Responds To Free Palestine Protestors, “I’m Not President Right Now, There’s Nothing I Can Do”

On Wednesday, hecklers repeatedly interrupted Harris while she promoted her memoir, 107 Days, at an event in New York City. 

Published on September 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kamala Harris Responds To Free Palestine Protestors, X Reacts
The Washington Post / Kamala Harris

Former Vice President Kamala Harris kept it all the way real with hecklers during the first stop of her 107 Days book tour.

On Wednesday, hecklers repeatedly interrupted Harris while she promoted her memoir, 107 Days, at an event in New York City. 

Sabrina Rodríguez, a national political reporter at The Washington Postcaught the moment on camera and shared it on X, formerly Twitter, which has garnered over 1 million views. 

In the video, the heckler was met with resistance from the crowd, with one person yelling, “Talk to your president.”

Harris then responded, “I’m not president right now, there’s nothing I can do,” and the audience loudly applauded.

The former VP responded to one protestor who yelled out, “The blood of the Palestinians is on your hands,” according to The Washington Post

Harris also touched on the actions she took regarding Gaza, while seemingly distancing herself from former President Joe Biden’s decisions on the situation. 

“People in our administration can tell you what my voice was in those rooms, in those closed rooms in the Oval Office,” Harris said. “I was not the president. I couldn’t make the decision. But I made my position clear.”

She added, “Donald Trump has given [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu a blank check to do whatever he wants.”

Kamala Harris Called For The Temperature To Be Brought Down

Harris’ event was also met with pro-Palestine protests outside the venue, with protestors waving Palestinian flags and posters saying, “Harris: Genocide is your legacy” and “717 Days of Genocide.”

Inside, Harris tried to reason with protestors, while saying she understands the current situation in Gaza, and speaking out about what’s happening to Palestinians in Gaza. 

“Let’s bring the temperature down. I understand what’s happening right now in Gaza, what is happening to the Palestinian people is outrageous and it breaks my heart. I get it.”

She also said, “There are a lot of people that did not like that I spoke out so forcefully and candidly about my concern about what was happening in Gaza.”

 

The moment between former Vice President Harris and the hecklers has sparked many reactions, mostly from people siding with her, and wondering why they don’t have the same criticism for President Trump when he’s in town or making appearances. 

Fair point.

You can see more reactions below.

Related Tags

Donald Trump gaza Joe Biden Kamala Harris Palestine POLITICS Vice President Kamala Harris
More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

FRANCE-TRIBUTE-TO-CHARLIE-KIRK-PARIS

MAGA Debate Group Gets Kicked Off HBCU Campus After Raising Anti DEI Signs

Cassius Life
New Orleans Pelicans Media Day

Sorry For The Weight: How Zion Williamson Transformed His Body & Game

Cassius Life
Cardi B and JT

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After 'Am I The Drama?' Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Bossip
HIM assets

Future Cult Classic Or Flabbergasting Fumble? Unhinged Horror-Thriller ‘Him’ Gets Cheered, Booed & Meme'd Across Social Media

Bossip
Trending Stories
10 Items
Politics

Jasmine Crockett Verbally Sends Kash Patel To Valhalla During Congressional Meeting, X Loved It

Jay Electronica In Concert - Brooklyn, NY
News

Human UAP Jay Electronica Drops ‘A Written Testimony: Leaflets’ On His Bornday

Chris Brown
News

Chris Brown Deletes IG After Colorist Backlash From Kayla Nicole Performance

Cardi B greets fans in West Babylon, New York
News

Cardi B’s First-Week Sales Projections For ‘Am I The Drama?’ Are In

Donald Trump Signs Memorandum In The Oval Office
11 Items
Politics

Donald Trump Posts & Deletes & Reposts Message Calling For Pam Bondi To Go After His Political Rivals

AD Carson
Education

Rapwashing 101: I Was Targeted By Charlie Kirk’s Organization Because I Make Rap Music

US-POLITICS-SHOOTING-KIRK
Current Events

White Men In MAGA Hats Ejected From HBCU After Campus Clash

Turning Point USA
11 Items
Politics

Candace Owens Believes DOJ Doctored Texts Between Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Assassin & His Roommate

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close