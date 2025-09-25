Subscribe
Technology

Donald Trump's New TikTok Deal Is Not Going Over Well With X

Social Media Sounds The Alarm As Donald Trump Is Expected To Sign Excutive Order For New TikTok Deal

Under the agreement, Oracle will lead the US oversight of TikTok's algorithm and security in the United States. 

Published on September 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Donald Trump's New TikTok Deal Is Not Going Over Well With X
NurPhoto / Donald Trump / TikTok

Donald Trump is set to save TikTok, but this pending deal isn’t passing the smell test.

PBS News reports that Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Thursday laying the groundwork for a new TikTok deal that will allow American users to continue using the platform.

Under the agreement, Oracle will lead the US oversight of TikTok’s algorithm and security in the United States. 

The website also reports that the Trump administration will have no stake in the joint venture and will not be on the board. 

But alarm bells are ringing because of who else will be on the board, and gaining control of the media directed towards the youth who will be using the platform. 

Here’s a clue, Trump’s billionaire buddies.

Per The Gaurdian

Among the other investors, Trump said in a Fox News interview on Sunday, are media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan, the CEO of Fox Corporation. Trump said Michael Dell, the CEO of the computer maker Dell, would also be involved.

TikTok would get a new seven-member board of directors, six of them Americans. It is a distinct possibility that Rupert Murdoch, Lachlan Murdoch, Oracle’s Larry Ellison and David Ellison, CEO of Paramount Skydance and Larry’s son, will occupy some of those seats.

Yikes. 

Social Media Is Sounding Off About The TikTok Deal

Social media has been vocal about the deal and the potential problems it may cause due to TikTok’s ownership. 

Biden signed the law that banned TikTok unless it was sold to American investors. This law is allowing the right/far right to control another major social media platform. Biden prioritized censoring criticism of Israel, and now more speech will be censored,” one user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote. 

Former Secretary of Labor, Robert Reich, wrote, “Trump donor Larry Ellison’s Oracle will oversee TikTok’s algorithm. His media company owns CBS News and is plotting a bid for Warner Bros., which owns CNN. When billionaires take control of communication platforms, it’s not a win for free speech. It’s a win for oligarchy.”

Interesting. 
 
You can see more reactions below.
 
 

Related Tags

Donald Trump Social Media TikTok
More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

FRANCE-TRIBUTE-TO-CHARLIE-KIRK-PARIS

MAGA Debate Group Gets Kicked Off HBCU Campus After Raising Anti DEI Signs

Cassius Life
New Orleans Pelicans Media Day

Sorry For The Weight: How Zion Williamson Transformed His Body & Game

Cassius Life
Cardi B and JT

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After 'Am I The Drama?' Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Bossip
HIM assets

Future Cult Classic Or Flabbergasting Fumble? Unhinged Horror-Thriller ‘Him’ Gets Cheered, Booed & Meme'd Across Social Media

Bossip
Trending Stories
10 Items
Politics

Jasmine Crockett Verbally Sends Kash Patel To Valhalla During Congressional Meeting, X Loved It

Jay Electronica In Concert - Brooklyn, NY
News

Human UAP Jay Electronica Drops ‘A Written Testimony: Leaflets’ On His Bornday

Chris Brown
News

Chris Brown Deletes IG After Colorist Backlash From Kayla Nicole Performance

Cardi B greets fans in West Babylon, New York
News

Cardi B’s First-Week Sales Projections For ‘Am I The Drama?’ Are In

Donald Trump Signs Memorandum In The Oval Office
11 Items
Politics

Donald Trump Posts & Deletes & Reposts Message Calling For Pam Bondi To Go After His Political Rivals

AD Carson
Education

Rapwashing 101: I Was Targeted By Charlie Kirk’s Organization Because I Make Rap Music

US-POLITICS-SHOOTING-KIRK
Current Events

White Men In MAGA Hats Ejected From HBCU After Campus Clash

Turning Point USA
11 Items
Politics

Candace Owens Believes DOJ Doctored Texts Between Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Assassin & His Roommate

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close