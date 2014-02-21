Unauthorized Big Pun Street Sign Taken Down By NYC DOT

One fan’s noble dream of honoring the late Bronx rapper Big Pun on the fourteenth anniversary of his death is going to have to defer his salute to another vision.

Bronx real estate agent Shane Rossi purchased a street sign which read “Big Pun PL” and climbed up on a street lamppost on the corner of E. 163rd St. and Rogers Place hanging it with zip ties.

Rossi figured he was honoring an unheralded member of the community and deemed it was the right thing to do, until the Department of Transportation took it down for good.

Rossi, who bought the sign more than a year ago, said he attempted to hang the sign last February but was scared off by a pair of cops on patrol. “My whole premise was to not disrespect anyone,” the 27-year-old said. “It wasn’t an insult or a jab at the right way of doing things.” The city, which starting selling the signs in the 1990s, has always told customers that on-street installations are illegal and will be removed, said a Department of Transportation spokesman. Cops aren’t looking to charge Rossi, according to a police source

The situation resembles events that transpired in the Lower East Side this past January when petitions to have the corner of Ludlow and Rivington renamed in the Beastie Boys honor were shut down by the local community board.

Christopher Rios, better known by his stage name Big Pun or Punisher, passed away due to heart failure in 2000. Amongst having a small yet effective discography to carry out his legacy, he also was the first Latin rapper to achieve platinum status for an album.

Hip-Hop: a billion dollar operation. Still relatively poor in the respect department.

