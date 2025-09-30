Subscribe
Trump Brags On Bling'd Out White House

Trump Brags On Bling’d Out White House While Grocery Prices Are High As Snoop Dogg

While funding for cancer research, education, and health care dries up, Trump flaunts lavish décor and a planned $200 million White House ballroom.

Published on September 30, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Meets With Donald Trump At The White House
Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

With the government facing an impending shutdown, the Epstein files still not released and no money for cancer research, President Donald Trump took to social media to brag about his golden remake of the Oval Office, and other parts of the White House, which he claims has caused world leaders to “freak out” when they look at it. 

Since his second term in office, Trump has been making what appear to be permanent changes for a president who is only renting; considering he can’t serve a third term in office. For some reason, America’s fake dictator has been hanging gold decorations all around the White House. 

“Some of the highest quality 24 Karat Gold used in the Oval Office and Cabinet Room of the White House,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Foreign Leaders, and everyone else, ‘freak out’ when they see the quality and beauty. Best Oval Office ever, in terms of success and look!!! President DJT” 

The president also posted a video showing gold embellishments on the White House walls. 

“While the White House has said Trump paid for the makeover himself, the boast comes as food prices rise at their fastest monthly rate in nearly three years, according to USA Today, with beef and coffee hitting record highs despite Trump’s promise to cut grocery prices on ‘day one,’” HuffPost reports. 

HuffPost notes that Trump’s decorations inside the White House are causing quite the fuss outside of it, considering there have been “…massive cuts in federal programs for medical research, education, food, clean energy, and health care, as well as cuts in the federal workforce.”

But the president has ignored caring for the people to ensure that the renovations inside the White House continue, which includes a $200 million “planned new ballroom that will be significantly larger than the White House residence itself,” HuffPost reports. 

See, X responses from critics after they learned that the president is turning the White House into a palace:

gold trump White House
