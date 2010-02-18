Memphis Bleek Addresses Beanie Sigel; Footage With Dame Dash [Video Included]

“Seven years later, now it’s a problem?”

With the unexpected reappearance of Beanie Sigel and the unwanted disses that he had to throw again at Jay Z and now T.I., there comes a point where somebody must respond to the actions from the rapper.

Seeming to still be sour over something that occurred years in the past, the credibility of Beans is in question and people continue to speculate why.

Whereas Jay is on a level where he feels no need to respond, Memphis Bleek feels it a necessity to address his former label mate and figure out exactly what Sigel is aiming to do.

Addressing the Broad Street Bully on MTV, Bleek can only wonder why the rapper keeps going.

“You said all you had to say. You said you wasn’t gonna say no more until Jay called you. He ain’t call. Everything you said ain’t adding up. It becomes a point, what are you doing it for?”

Being involved with past beef, Bleek knows the outcome is Jigga ever places himself in a position to respond the way Beans wants him to.

“Anybody knows if you come at Hov, you’re not stopping his movement. C’mon, it’s stupid. We been there before. We seen this movie. I hate to elaborate on it, because it’s like I’m breathing life on a situation that really don’t need no life to it.”

In related news, in regards to the recent footage that appeared with Bleek and Damon Dash, the rapper stated that the video was from 2006 and is nothing new.