Pop Culture

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 3 of NYCC

Zombies ruled on this day!

Published on October 12, 2025

Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz / @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

On Saturday, all the cosplayers come out to play at New York Comic Con.

Thursday and Friday at New York Comic Con featured some dope cosplay, but it’s no secret that the cosplayers wait for Saturday to get in their cosplay bags and showcase their skills at recreating their favorite comic book and pop culture icons. 

On this particular day, the dead took over the NYCC floor with numerous zombie takes on Marvel characters. It’s a safe bet that those cosplayers’ ideas were inspired by the recently released Disney+ animated series, Marvel Zombies.

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

We bumped into a zombie version of popular X-Men members Wolverine, Gambit, and Rogue, as well as zombie Doctor Strange from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and zombie Scarlet Witch. 

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

There was no shortage of other showstopping cosplay. We also saw Ms. Terrific and a gender-bent Mr. Terrific, played by Edi Gathegi, as well as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern from James Gunn’s fantastic Superman movie.

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

We also spied brilliant cosplays of Isaac Clarke, the protagonist from EA’s popular Dead Space video game franchise, Cereza from the Bayonetta franchise, and many more.

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

You can peep more photos from Day 3 of New York Comic Con below.

Bad Bunny (@Ruben989)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Batman (@calebweeks)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Geralt of Rivia / The Witcher (@alexcosplay)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Zombie Gambit (@zombonezie)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Ciri / The Witcher (@ppandorasboxx__)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

The Winter Soldier (@lizmarchese)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Guy Gardner, aka Green Lantern (@hawkeye.cosplay)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Matt Murdoch (@the_lawless_gentleman)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Peacemaker (@eman7673)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Vanitas / Kingdom Hearts (@xetchillim_xii)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Yelena Belova (@baileysrebellion)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Bayonetta (@nyeelah.jinsuii)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Emma Frost / Marvel Rivals (@kairos_fk)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Ms Terrific (@fromthewestisdewithlaw)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Namor (@namorbuthalfasian)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Ironheart (@nellzllen)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Bullesye (@irisharrow75)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Robin (@rb_cosp)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Raiden / Mortal Kombat (@fusecosplay)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Starfire (@hanniyahxhanniyah)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Magik / X-Men (@clockychan)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Vega / Street Fighter II (@lattimuscosplay)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Hobgoblin

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Cyborg Superman (@marc.kandel)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Cyclops (@rockyf150)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Zombie Scarlet Witch

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Kitty Pryde (@casualcoser)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Isaac Clarke / Dead Space (@tylers_batty)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Nightingale /Skyrim (@followerofourlordcthulu)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Zombie Doctor Strange (@chwcosplay)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Gambit (@15deadstar)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Zombie Rogue (@gen_the_geek) and Gambit (@zombonezie)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Pennywise (@walking.goddess.fx)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Baraka / Mortal Kombat (@jostermp)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Spawn

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Emma Frost / Marvel Rivals (@marsyorke)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Sentry (@ultimatum_cosplay)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Catwoman (@dani_raine_)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Orin the Red / Baldur’s Gate 3 (@miss_sam_mae)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Jason Voorhies (@biggest_o)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Transformer

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

The Red Ranger (@vadenthurgood)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Zombie John Hammond (@thezombieleader)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Allen The Alien / Invincible (@heroes_4_hire_costumes)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

The White Ranger (adammachart)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Cammy / Street Fighter (notaprodigy)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Princess Kitana / Mortal Kombat (@princessangelinacosplay)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Venom (@joe_h00dd_)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Mary Jane (@notagainmaria)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Homelander / The Boys (jaycosplays)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Dumb & Dumber (@itsabout_timevijia)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Zombie Wolverine (outlawarkhamknight)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Cosplay new york comic con
