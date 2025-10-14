Subscribe
News

Trump Tariffs Sparked Tanking Of Adult Beverage Sales In Canada

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States says that sales "plummeted" 85 percent in Canada due to Trump's tariffs policies.

Published on October 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ontario Bans American Alcohol In Response To American Tariffs

President Donald Trump entered the White House for the second time, promising economic revival via his aggressive tariff policies. However, a trade group based in the United States said that sales of American-made adult beverages and spirits have dropped 85 percent in Canada.

In a report published by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS), sales of American-made spirits have dropped exponentially since President Trump took office and imposed a 25 percent tariff on American goods exported to Canada this past March. As of September 1, Canada has removed its retaliatory 25 percent tariff on American goods.

“After celebrating a record year for U.S. spirits exports in 2024, this new data is very troubling for U.S. distillers,” said DISCUS President and CEO Chris Swonger. “Persistent trade tensions are having an immediate and adverse effect on U.S. spirits exports. There’s a growing concern that our international consumers are increasingly opting for domestically produced spirits or imports from countries other than the U.S., signaling a shift away from our great American spirits brands.”

At the root of the sinking sales, government-controlled liquor stores in Ontario and Quebec have banned the sale of American-made adult beverages. This has had a profound effect, most especially on American single malt whisky sales, which have all but dried up in Canada.

CNN examined the DISCUS report and spoke with one American spirits producer who explained how the Canadian ban has hurt his business.

“This was all about some ugliness that we’re not part of,” said Virginia Distillery CEO Gareth Moore to CNN. “We’re not in politics. We’re just some guys in Virginia making good whisky. But unfortunately, we’re the victims.”

CNN also added that the Trump tariffs and the response from other nations have also had an impact on business in Europe, with Cedar Ridge Distillery, a renowned whiskey producer from Iowa, withdrawing from the European market altogether.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

alcohol Canada POLITICS president donald trump

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

South Carolina State stunners

Baddest In The 'Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America

Bossip
Wendy Williams wearing dress by Norma Kamali and Kevin...

How YOU Blockin'? Court Denies Wendy Williams’ Ex's Request In Guardianship Battle

Bossip
Atlanta Falcons v Minnesota Vikings

Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Donates $50M To Atlanta HBCUs

Cassius Life
US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Trump’s CDC Purge Backfires As Layoffs Reversed Within 24 Hours, Social Media Responds To Major Screw Up

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration
Entertainment

Lil Durk: Everything We Know About The Case As Lawyers Prepare For Trial

US-CANADA-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP-CARNEY
12 Items
Politics

Donald Trump Claims That Black Women Wearing MAGA Hats Are Begging For Military To Invade Chicago

Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024
News

Lil Durk Allegedly Had Apple Watch With Celluar Service In Jail

Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event
News

Um, Ok: Meek Mill Asks How He Can Get Promo Like D4vd For His Next Album

20 Items
Pop Culture

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 1 of NYCC 2025

Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show
News

Several Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Songs Leak Online

9 Items
Politics

Donald Trump Got His COVID-19 Booster & Flu Shot, MAGA Anti-Vaxxers Are BIG MAD

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three
News

Snowflakes Melting: MAGA Country Fumes As Bad Bunny Sits During “God Bless America” At Yankees Game

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close