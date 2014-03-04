A$AP Rocky ft. Baauer – “Riot Rave” [VIDEO]

A$AP Rocky drops a new visual, but it may not be what you expect. Teaming with Baauer of “Harlem Shake” fame, “Riot Rave” is an “art video.”

There aren’t any verses, but the morose and tumbling beat sets the stage for footage of A$AP and his crew of youthful outcasts as they run rampant and riot through NYC. It’s more tossing trash cans and running on top of cars than saying arson and violence, though. Imagery of statues, animals and flames bookend each side of the clip.

Directed by Dat PMF, Kostas Seremetis and Danilo Parra, watch the video for A$AP Rocky’s “Riot Rave” below.

—

Photo: YouTube