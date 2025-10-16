Subscribe
Crime

Supreme Court Slams Door On Alex Jones

Supreme Court Slams Door On Alex Jones, Upholds $1.4B Sandy Hook Judgment

Justice Sonia Sotomayor denied Jones’ emergency appeal, leaving in place a lower court ruling that will dismantle his Infowars empire to pay families he defamed.

Published on October 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

hc061224 Alex Jones Bankruptcy
Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Right-wing troll Alex Jones has come to the end of his rope.

On Tuesday (Oct. 14), the Supreme Court declined an appeal from Jones, who wanted to overturn a $1.4 billion libel judgement from a lower court over his false comments about the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre. 

“Jones has faced mounting legal pressure after juries in Connecticut and Texas found him liable in 2022 for defamation and emotional distress over his lies about the massacre, in which 20 first graders and six educators were killed. Jones has repeatedly tried to head off the sale of his far-right platform, Infowars, to pay those damages,” CNN reports. 

“The result is a financial death penalty by fiat imposed on a media defendant whose broadcasts reach millions,” Jones wrote in his Supreme Court appeal filed at the Supreme Court in September.

Jones filed an emergency appeal at the Supreme Court last week, claiming that his platform has 30 million daily listeners. And, without an intervention by the Supreme Court, “these viewers/listeners will not have just been deprived of a valued source of information, the risk is they will have been greatly deceived and damaged by operation of media source InfoWars by their ideological opposites,” CNN reports.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor denied that emergency appeal on Tuesday.

That means the federal judge’s order issued earlier this year — directing that Infowars’ parent company, Free Speech Systems, be placed under a court-appointed receiver to liquidate its assets — remains in effect. It also means that the Onion, the satirical news outlet that made a complete joke out of Jones’ site, can revive its bid to take over the platform. 

In 2022, Jones was found liable for defamation after repeatedly claiming on air that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was not only a “hoax,” but that the children who lost their lives in the shooting were crisis actors. Jones was ordered to pay the families $1 billion in damages, and, CNN notes, he’s not paid anyone a single cent. 

“The Supreme Court properly rejected Jones’ latest desperate attempt to avoid accountability for the harm he has caused,” Chris Mattei, an attorney representing Sandy Hook families, told CNN. “We look forward to enforcing the jury’s historic verdict and making Jones and Infowars pay for what they have done.”

Related Tags

Alex Jones sandy hook supreme court

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her "Chymoji" Emoji Collection

Run It Back?! Blac Chyna Sparks Rob Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors With Mysterious Social Media Post

Bossip
2025 WNBA Finals - Game Four

A'Ja Wilson & The Las Vegas Aces Take the WNBA Title But What Now?

Cassius Life
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals

Nicki Minaj Threatens To Pull Her Album Amid Reports She's At Risk Of Losing Her L.A. Mansion—'Bye, Barbz'

Bossip
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Has Snowflakes In Their Feelings

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
20 Items
Pop Culture

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 1 of NYCC 2025

9 Items
Politics

Donald Trump Got His COVID-19 Booster & Flu Shot, MAGA Anti-Vaxxers Are BIG MAD

Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event
News

Um, Ok: Meek Mill Asks How He Can Get Promo Like D4vd For His Next Album

7 Items
Politics

Jasmine Crockett’s Latest Nickname For Donald Trump Is A Hit

45 Items
Pop Culture

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 3 of NYCC

Protest Agianst ICE and National Guard Deployment In Portland
Politics

Oregon GOP Busted Using Fake Protest Photos To Justify Trump’s Troop Deployment

23 Items
Pop Culture

Geek Out! : The Best Cosplay From Day 2 of NYCC 2025

US-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT-TRUMP
News

President Donald Trump Doesn’t Think He’s Going To Heaven

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close