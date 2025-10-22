‘Marvel Cosmic Invasion’ Finally Has A Release Date

DOTEMU / Tribute Games / Marvel Cosmic Invasion

Marvel Cosmic Invasion has been teasing new characters for months, but it never had a release date, until now.

MCI is HIGH on our list regarding games we can’t wait to play, especially after getting hands-on with the beat ’em up at Summer Game Fest.

Developer Tribute Games and publisher DOTEMU have been teasing the hell out of us, dropping numerous trailers, teasing the game’s expansive roster of heroes to choose from to save the Earth and universe from Annihilus and the other Marvel villains joining him on a quest for domination.

Today, Tribute Games dropped another trailer —a teaser — two more heroes we can play with — and also the information many, especially Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller, have been screaming for: a blasted release date.

The Invincible Iron Man & Phoenix Join The Roster

First things first, joining the team of heroes will be Iron Man, voiced by Josh Keaton, who famously was Spider-Man in The Spectacular Spider-Man animated series, and Phoenix (Jean Grey), voiced by Jennifer Hale, the actual voice of the character from the X-Men 97 Marvel Animation series on Disney+.

Per DOTEMU:

Bring the pain right to Annihilus’ doorstep with the X-Man formerly known as Marvel Girl as she uses her massive telekinetic powers to crush the insectoid invaders. Or tag Phoenix out to slip into the steel, er, iron-toed boots of Tony Stark as Invincible Iron Man, beating back Annihilus’ baneful bugs with your mighty repulsor blasts or by powering up the iconic Iron Cannon.

Now to the vital news: Marvel Cosmic Invasion will arrive this year, officially launching on Dec. 1, right on time for the holiday season.

Consider us officially hyped!

You can see more screenshots from the game below.