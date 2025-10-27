Subscribe
50 Cent Teams Up With Lalique For A $25K Branson Cognac

Featuring a blend of brandy over 100 years old.

Published on October 27, 2025

50 CENT $25K BRANSON COGNAC
Source: Lalique / Lalique

50 Cent continues to stack up wins with the latest one being in the spirits business. He has teamed up with Lalique for a limited edition Branson Cognac priced at $25,000.00.

As spotted on Cool Hunting, 50 Cent is taking his elevating his spirits portfolio. Teaming up with French crystal powerhouse Lalique, 50 has unveiled the 505 Edition Branson Cognac, priced at a staggering $25,000 per bottle. This ultra-rare expression combines craftsmanship and high-end luxury while nodding to 50 Cent’s brand identity. As he explained in the press release, “The 505 Edition is more than just a bottle — it’s a statement. Every detail, from the crystal design to the cognac itself, reflects the same dedication and hustle I bring to my music and business ventures.” The collaboration with Lalique, known for its exquisite crystal artistry, merges centuries of French craftsmanship with the modern swagger of one of Hip-Hop’s most iconic moguls.

The Branson 505 Cognac is housed in a crystal decanter featuring a lion-head stopper, a nod to strength and legacy. Beyond aesthetics, the liquid inside is equally formidable: rare eaux-de-vie aged up to 40 years, offering a tasting experience reserved for the most discerning connoisseurs. In addition to its luxury appeal, the 505 Edition Branson Cognac also gives back. A portion of the proceeds from each bottle will be donated to The Sire Spirits Foundation, supporting programs that provide education and opportunities for underserved communities.

The 505 Edition Branson Cognac is only available by invitation only and is limited to 505 pieces worldwide. You can find more about here.

