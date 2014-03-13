Big Sean, Pusha T, & More Perform At G.O.O.D. Music SXSW Showcase [PHOTOS]

It seems like any MC worth noting that we can think of is at the SXSW festival in Austin, Tex. This includes the G.O.O.D. Music family, who performed at a showcase presented by Yahoo.

Attendees waited in a line that wrapped around the block at Yahoo’s Brazos Hall to see Big Sean, Pusha T, Travi$ Scott, CyHi The Prynce, Teyanna Taylor, King Louie (with special guests Chance the Rapper and Katie Got Bandz), and more rock the stage. This star studded lineup compensated for Kanye West’s absence, as he and Jay Z performed as The Throne at a Samsung show some blocks away.

RealTalkNY was in the house with the cameras rolling to catch the highlight moments of the night. See them in the clip below and find some photos from the night on the following pages.

Photo: Yahoo, Y Event Photography

