Jay Electronica Spotted at SXSW, Possibly A Hologram [PHOTOS]

Thanks to impactful music and a Detox worthy release schedule, Jay Electronica is one of Hip-Hop’s most mysterious artists. The “Exhibit C” rapper was spotted multiple times at the South By Southwest Festival over the past week, but his sightings are so rare, it could have been a hologram.

Many fans have grown wary of the delay in Electronica’s debut album, Act II: Patents of Nobility (The Turn). Theories range from the New Orleans rapper being too critical of his own work to his relationship with a Rothschilds heiress stifling his hunger.

Nevertheless, the Roc Nation rapper continues to tease (or troll) fans, dropping a new cut last night called “better in tune w the infinite” that only highlights his lyrical talents.

For now, all we got is Jay Electronica at SXSW taking hella pictures with random people, and a certain rapper from Queensbridge. Peep the flicks in the gallery.

Photos: Instagram

