Max B Keeps His Head High In Final Jail Calls Before Release

Max B Keeps His Head High In One Of His Final Jail Calls Before Release

The wave is coming home soon, and he seems to be in great spirits.

Published on November 7, 2025

Max B
Source: YouTube screen cap / Youtube

As we wait for Max B’s release, one of his final jail calls with OkayPlayer shows the energy he’s bringing when he comes home. Behind bars in Northern State Prison in Newark, NJ, for sixteen years, and he’s still standing tall. Max makes it clear on the call he’s counting down those last few days left, “I got 16 days left. I’m about to hit the town.”

Max also gets in-depth on his relationship with his family, “I feel blessed to still be a father figure and lead by example. I get to spend time with my kids on an older, teenage level. My daughters, my sons, they into music. It’s gonna be fun. I can’t wait for the challenge and I’m just grateful. I get all of this restored.”

During his talk with OkayPlayer, he also gives his thoughts on New York’s Sexy Drill music, “With the new sound, we all feed off each other. That’s how this generation is. My music’s like wave culture. It all runs together.”

Also tipping his hat to some of the young artists in NY like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Cash Cobain.

A lot has changed in the world and in Hip-Hop since Max B got arrested. He started his sentencing back in 2009 when he an alleged robbery went left and he was facing 75 years in prison. Fast forward to 2016 Biggaveli took a plea deal for aggravated manslaughter which reduced his sentence to only 20 years. In short, 2025 is the year the Wave finally comes home.

Check out OkayPlayer’s full conversation with Max B here

