Chi Ossé Aims To Challenge Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

Chi Ossé, Son Of Reggie Ossé, Aims To Challenge Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

Chi Ossé is the son of late attorney and broadcaster Reggie Ossé, and is currently a New York city councilman.

Published on November 11, 2025

New York City Council To Vote On Bill Shifting Rental Broker Fees To Landlord

Chi Ossé, the son of late broadcaster and attorney Reggie Ossé, is currently a New York city councilman who is aiming his efforts to challenge Rep. Hakeem Jeffries for the incumbent’s congressional seat. However, it appears that Chi Ossé’s political ambitions are clashing with those of New York Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani.

As reported by the New York Times, it appears that Chi Ossé, 27, is politically aligned with Mamdani. The young councilman’s desire to take on the top Democrat in the House of Representatives presents an issue of concern for the incoming mayor. Thus far, Mamdani has not thrown his support behind Ossé, who is aware that top Democratic Party officials are expressing “concern” regarding the front-facing individuals on that side of the aisle.

The outlet says that Mamdani has tried suggesting Ossé take another path and not run against the popular Jeffries, signaling possible fracturing within the party ranks on how to best move forward with the mayor-elect’s political aims and agendas. Jeffries, who presides over the Eighth congressional district, has held the seat for over 11 years. Jeffries is also the House Minority Leader and a fierce opponent of President Donald Trump’s policies.

The Times also shared that Ossé’s stance moved Mamdani’s team to not invite the councilman to an election night watch party, according to sources, despite campaigning for Mamdani. Should Chi Ossé move forward with his plans to challenge Jeffries, it has the potential to spark a tense race in the upcoming primary vote in June 2026.

Photo: Getty

Hakeem Jeffries New York POLITICS Zohran Mamdani

