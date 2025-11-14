Subscribe
Close
News

Brazil Warns Kanye West To Not Bring Nazi Symbolism To Show

Brazil Warns Kanye West: Don’t Bring Nazi Symbolism To São Paulo

Ye faces arrest if he performs "Heil Hitler."

Published on November 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-OSCARS-VANITYFAIR-ARRIVALS
Source: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / Getty

Kanye West has been put on notice by the Brazilian government. Officials have warned him not to promote Nazism at his upcoming show in São Paulo.

As per TMZ, Kanye West has been threatened with arrest if he brings any antisemitism onstage. The São Paulo State Public Prosecutor’s Office stated he will be detained if he performs his unreleased track “Heil Hitler.” São Paulo Mayor Ricardo Nunes also made it clear that the city will not tolerate hate speech from anyone, regardless of celebrity. “No one who promotes Nazism will play or sing any words on public equipment belonging to City Hall,” he said in a statement.

The mayor added that local authorities will be fully prepared to enforce the order if Kanye crosses the line. “We do not accept it, and we will do everything necessary to ensure that no one who promotes Nazism has any kind of activity here in the city of São Paulo,” he explained. According to Metropoles, event organizers Guilherme Cavalcante and Jean Fabrício Ramos were separately warned that they, too, could face arrest if Kanye violates the restrictions.

This isn’t the first time Kanye’s plans in Brazil have hit turbulence. His original venue, Interlagos Racetrack, pulled out earlier this year specifically over concerns stemming from his antisemitic behavior.

Related Tags

Brazil concert Kanye West warning
More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Green bushes of marijuana. Close up view of a young medical marijuana cannabis bud

Understanding The THC Ban Hidden In The Government Spending Bill

Cassius Life

MOWA Motion: Atlanta’s Elite Serve Southern Sophistication While Raising $1.3M At Affluent 'A Meal To Remember’ Gala

Bossip
"The Pickup" World Premiere - Arrivals

Eddie Murphy Says Robin Williams Questioned Him Over Speech About Oscars Lacking Black Winners

Cassius Life
Brenay Kennard aka @lifeofbrenay

TikToker Ordered To Pay Her Husband’s Ex-Wife $1.75 Million After Affair As North Carolina Jury Says 'Play Stupid Games, Win PRICEY Prizes'

Bossip
Trending Stories
Giants: Art From The Dean Collection Of Swizz Beatz And Alicia Keys
News

Westside Gunn Hits WWE With A Stone Cold Stunner For Allegedly Kicking Him Out Of Monday Night RAW

BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
Entertainment

Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

Max B
10 Items
Pop Culture

The Wave God Is Free: Max B Finally Released From Prison

Joyce Carol Oates & Elon Musk
20 Items
News

Don’t Ask Grok: Author Joyce Carol Oates Made Elon Musk Crash Out Over His Lack Of Culture

P Diddy At HMV inLondon
News

Diddy’s Time in Federal Prison Just Got Longer

Kevin Gates
News

Kevin Gates Gets Flamed Online For Dating Someone 13 Years Younger

Celebrity Sightings In New York - October 02, 2025
News

Chance The Rapper Condemns ICE At Chicago Show

Max B
News

Max B Keeps His Head High In One Of His Final Jail Calls Before Release

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close