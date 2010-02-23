Paul Wall & Chamillionaire Reunite And Set Tour Dates [Audio]

H-Town duo Paul Wall and Chamillionaire have decided to place their label differences aside and link up for their 1st tour in over 5 years.

Chamillionare was the first to break the news via twitter stating:

“It’s official @chamillionaire & @paulwallbaby are going on tour together. ITS GOIN ALL THE WAY DOWN,” he wrote referring to hitting the road alongside fellow Texan Paul Wall. “Just finished signing the first 1,000 MAJOR PAIN cds. Me and my bright ideas. I’m guessing that 75% of my followers have Susan Boyle & Mariah Carey albums considering how many albums they are selling.”

Soon thereafter, Paul Wall cosigned with his tweet saying:

“RT @chamillionaire Its official @chamillionaire & @paulwallbaby are going on tour together @MartyJames what it do let’s do another one! RT @rappublicist: @chamillionaire& @paulwallbaby still booking tour dates!!!!!!!!!!! March is booked. Holla for April dates!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

The tour which starts on March 17th in Austin, TX has confirmed the duo as the featured act, but as of press time, no details have been released about if other acts have signed on to appear.

In addition to reuniting with longtime friend, Chamillionaire has also reunited with Swisha House Producer/DJ Michael “5000” Watts to release the track “Houston Got a Problem.”

Chamillionaire – “Houston Got A Problem”

https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/02/chamillionaire-houston-got-a-problem.mp3

Confirmed Dates:

3/17 Austin,TX -SXSW

3/21 Los Angeles – House of Blues

3/23 Flagstaff, AZ -Orpheum Theatre

3/24 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

3/25 Tucson, AZ – DV8

3/26 Phoenix, AZ – Venue of Scottsdale

3/27 Anaheim, CA – The Grove

3/28 Ventura, CA -Majestic Theatre

4/2 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

4/3 Reno, NV – Knitting Factory

4/4 Portland, OR – Roseland theatre

4/5 Seattle, WA – Showbox

4/6 Missoula, MT – Knitting factory

4/7 Billings, MT – Shrine Auditorium

4/9 Fargo, ND – The Venue

For official tour dates and ticket information, log onto www.chamillionaire.com.