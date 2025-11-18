Subscribe
Close
News

Tory Lanez: $20K Obstruction Fine In Megan Thee Stallion Case

Tory Lanez Hit With $20K Fine In Megan Thee Stallion Defamation Case

Tory Lanez and his attorney were fined $20,000 for obstructing a deposition in Megan Thee Stallion's defamation case against Milagro Gramz.

Published on November 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tory Lanez Performs At DAER Nightclub

Tory Lanez was slapped with a $20,000 fine for obstruction in Megan Thee Stallion’s defamation case against blogger Milagro Gramz. According to reports, Tory Lanez and his attorney, Crystal Morgan, were hit with the fine due to “obstruction of Plaintiff’s multiple attempts to depose him.”

In a report from Rolling Stone, Tory Lanez and his refusal to work with Megan Thee Stallion’s legal team has led to the court finding the jailed singer in contempt for not answering their inquiries.

According to the outlet, Lanez reportedly said, “Whatever the fines are, I’ll pay them. I’m a millionaire. I don’t care.”

Megan The Stallion, real name Megan Pete, and Milagro Gramz, real name Milagro Cooper, saw the start of the defamation trial on Monday (November 17). According to Pete, Cooper and Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, worked with one another to launch a smear campaign against the Houston superstar. Cooper is also charged with creating an AI-generated sex video of Pete and informing her audience that Pete had a drinking problem.

Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years behind bars in connection with a shooting incident that left Pete with an injured foot and reported emotional distress in the wake of the violent moment.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

defamation Megan Thee Stallion tory lanez

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls

Patrick Beverley Accused Of Choking & Punching Sister After She Snuck Out With Boyfriend, Social Media Jumps In

Cassius Life
2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Here’s A Full List Of MacKenzie Scott’s HBCU Donations

Cassius Life
"Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" - Atlanta Special Screening with Angela Bassett

Porsha Williams' Attorney Alleges Housewife Was Berated By An 'Irate & Unhinged' Passenger On Post-BravoCon Flight

Bossip
You, Me & Tuscany asset

‘You, Me & Tuscany’ Trailer: Halle Bailey & Regé-Jean Page Exchange Heart Eyes In Sweet Tuscan Rom-Com, Send Social Media Into Swoonlivion

Bossip
Trending Stories
BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
Entertainment

Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

8 Items
Politics

Journalist Michael Wolff Claims He Advised Jeffrey Epstein On How To Manipulate Donald Trump

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
News

Nicki Minaj’s Lawyer Parts Ways With Her Amid $10 Million Legal Battle

P Diddy At HMV inLondon
News

Diddy’s Time in Federal Prison Just Got Longer

Primary Wave x Island Records presented by Mastercard: 2020 Pre-Grammy Party
15 Items
News

Rory Farrell Of ‘New Rory & Mal’ Packed Up Over Offensive Tweets Aimed At Black Women

Kevin Gates
News

Kevin Gates Gets Flamed Online For Dating Someone 13 Years Younger

Celebrity Sightings In New York - October 02, 2025
News

Chance The Rapper Condemns ICE At Chicago Show

The Big Game Weekend Miami
News

Cardi B Calls On Jeezy For The Second “ErrTime” Remix

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close