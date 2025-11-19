Sony Is Knocking $100 Off PS5 Consoles As Part of Early Black Friday Deals

Subscribe
Sony Is Knocking $100 of PS5 Price During Black Friday Sale

But that's not all, you can expect deals on PS5 accessories and other hardware as well.

Published on November 18, 2025

CFOTO / Sony / PlayStation 5

Still on the fence about getting a PlayStation 5 since the price went up earlier this year? Now is a better time than any to make that move, thanks to deals.

As part of its early Black Friday deals beginning Nov.21, Sony Interactive Entertainment is knocking $100 off multiple PlayStation 5 models, including the standard PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition, and PS5 Pro.

Two Fortnite PS5 bundles, which offer gamers PlayStation-exclusive in-game content and 1,000 V-Bucks, are also a part of the upcoming early Black Friday deals.

  • PS5 Digital Edition 825 GB – Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle — $399.99
  • PS5 Console 1 TB – Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle — $449.99

But that’s not all, you can expect deals on PS5 accessories and other hardware as well.

  • $100 off PlayStation VR2
  • $20 off PlayStation Portal remote player
  • $20 off Pulse Elite wireless headset
  • $30 off Pulse Explore wireless earbuds
  • $30 off DualSense Edge wireless controller
  • $20 off DualSense wireless controller
  • $20 off Access controller

The deals don’t stop with hardware; select games like Death Stranding 2: On the BeachLost Soul AsideAstro Bot, and God of War Ragnarök will also be a part of the early Black Friday deals.

There will be hundreds of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 digital games on sale, offering savings of up to 75% off.

Even though we have a start date, there is no word on how long the sale will last. Nevertheless, this will be the perfect opportunity for those already in the PS5 ecosystem to get an extra DualSense controller, headset, earbuds, or more games to add to the backlog.

