Subscribe
Close
News

Social Media Star Girlalala Shot & Killed, Boyfriend Arrested

Social Media Star Girlalala Shot & Killed, Boyfriend Arrested

According to reports, Girlalala and her boyfriend were involved in an argument that turned violent, leading to her tragic shooting death.

Published on November 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Girlalala

Girlalala, a popular social media star, was shot and killed in a tragic incident over the weekend in Florida. Police arrested Girlalala’s boyfriend, and rapper JT gave funds to help with the funeral costs.

NBC Miami reports that Girlalala, a popular trans social media influencer, and her boyfriend, Shanoyd Whyte Jr., were reportedly arguing last Friday (November 14). Whyte reportedly flagged down authorities for help, and a firearm was found on the scene.

Girlalala’s legal name was Maurice Harrison. Whyte told detectives that his relationship with the influencer and hairstylist was contentious, leading to frequent arguments. According to the report, Harrison allegedly pulled Whyte’s hair, but it isn’t known why he decided to discharge his weapon.

As reported by TMZ, JT donated $5,000 to a GoFundMe created by the family of Harrison, who was a fan of the rapper.

Girlalala was 21.

Photo: @_girlalalala / Instagram

Related Tags

florida shooting

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 15 Women's South Carolina vs USC

The Blueprint: JuJu Watkins' Ultimate Guide To Stats, Career And The Business Of Ball

Cassius Life
UN-POLITICS-RELIGIOUS FREEDOM-RELIGION-CHRISTIANITY

Nicki Minaj Speaks At United Nations Panel, Praises Donald Trump For Slamming 'Extremism' Toward Christians In Nigeria

Bossip
Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls

Patrick Beverley Accused Of Choking & Punching Sister After She Snuck Out With Boyfriend, Social Media Jumps In

Cassius Life
Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event

Gracious Girlfriend Jordyn Woods Defends Karl-Anthony Towns Before Bestowing Baller With Sweetly Sentimental B-Day Gift

Bossip
Trending Stories
8 Items
Politics

Journalist Michael Wolff Claims He Advised Jeffrey Epstein On How To Manipulate Donald Trump

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
News

Nicki Minaj’s Lawyer Parts Ways With Her Amid $10 Million Legal Battle

BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
Entertainment

Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

P Diddy At HMV inLondon
News

Diddy’s Time in Federal Prison Just Got Longer

Primary Wave x Island Records presented by Mastercard: 2020 Pre-Grammy Party
15 Items
News

Rory Farrell Of ‘New Rory & Mal’ Packed Up Over Offensive Tweets Aimed At Black Women

The Big Game Weekend Miami
News

Cardi B Calls On Jeezy For The Second “ErrTime” Remix

6ix9ine
News

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Mother Held At Gunpoint During Home Invasion

Celebrity Sightings In New York - October 02, 2025
News

Chance The Rapper Condemns ICE At Chicago Show

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close