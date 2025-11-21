Subscribe
Close
Politics

Karoline Leavitt Defends Trump’s “Quiet, Piggy” Sleaziness

Karoline Leavitt defended President Donald Trump’s demeaning of a woman reporter by calling her “piggy”, trying to put a positive spin on it.

Published on November 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

President Trump Participates In U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum At The Kennedy Center
Source: Win McNamee / Getty

On Thursday (November 20), White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was questioned about President Donald Trump scolding Bloomberg New reporter Catherine Lucey when she asked him about the Jeffrey Epstein files last week while on Air Force One. “Quiet, piggy!” he replied to Lucey.

“What did the president mean when he called the reporter piggy?”, a reporter asked Leavitt. She replied, “Look, the president is very frank and honest with everyone in this room…You have all experienced it yourself and I think it is one of the many reasons the American people reelected this president, because of his frankness. And he calls out fake news when he sees it. He gets frustrated with reporters when you lie about him, when you spread fake news about him and his administration.”

Leavitt continued, “The president being frank and open and honest to your faces, rather than hiding behind your backs, is, frankly, a lot more respectful than what you saw in the last administration.”

With the last line, Leavitt appeared to suggest that former President Joe Biden’s administration wasn’t respectful of the press. But Trump’s comments to Lucey seems to be part of a growing pattern where he’s comfortable being rude to members of the press, especially if they’re women.

Trump became upset with ABC News reporter Mary Bruce on Tuesday during an Oval Office meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. It was in response to her asking about the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, with a followup question about the Epstein files.

In September, NBC News White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor asked Trump “Are you trying to go to war with Chicago?” as he was heading to New York City for the U.S. Open. He called her question “fake news”, and when Alcindor tried to follow up, he snapped “Be quiet, listen! You don’t listen! You never listen. That’s why you’re second-rate.”


Related Tags

sexism trump

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

The 2025 Joy Forum - Panels

IShowSpeed Named Streamer of The Year At 2025 Esports Awards

Cassius Life

Salehe Bembury Delivers Mitchell & Ness Capsule Collection For NY Knicks Fans

Cassius Life
EBONY Power 100 Gala 2025 – Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 122

Bossip
CultureCon 2025

#RHOA Redemption: Porsha Williams Vindicated As Body Cam Footage & Witnesses Confirm Her Innocence In Delta Flight Fracas

Bossip
Trending Stories
Red Bull Spiral YG Mozzy Jay Rock
News

YG, Mozzy, & Jay Rock Put On For The West Coast In New Red Bull Spiral Freestyle

8 Items
Politics

Journalist Michael Wolff Claims He Advised Jeffrey Epstein On How To Manipulate Donald Trump

Primary Wave x Island Records presented by Mastercard: 2020 Pre-Grammy Party
15 Items
News

Rory Farrell Of ‘New Rory & Mal’ Packed Up Over Offensive Tweets Aimed At Black Women

BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
Entertainment

Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

The Big Game Weekend Miami
News

Cardi B Calls On Jeezy For The Second “ErrTime” Remix

6ix9ine
News

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Mother Held At Gunpoint During Home Invasion

BET Music Matters A3C Showcase
News

Mystikal’s Bond Request Rejected, Will Remain Behind Bars Until Trial

US-VOTE-POLITICS-TRUMP
14 Items
Politics

Cracks In The MAGA Wall: Donald Trump Snatches Back Support For Marjorie Taylor Greene

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close