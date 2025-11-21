Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

Chadwick Boseman Remembered At Walk of Fame Ceremony

Widow of Chadwick Boseman Honors The ‘Black Panther’ Star During Posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Ledward-Boseman and the actor's brothers were also joined by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and his Ma Rainey's Black Bottom co-star Viola Davis, who also gave touching speeches.

Published on November 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Actor Chadwick Boseman Honored With A Posthumous Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Matt Winkelmeyer / Chadwick Boseman

The late Chadwick Boseman has been immortalized with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and his wife and other close friends paid a touching tribute to mark the occasion.

On Thursday, Nov. 20, Boseman’s widow, Simone Ledward-Boseman, his brothers, Kevin and Derrick Boseman, honored the Black Panther star at his posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Ledward-Boseman placed a pair of the actor’s shoes at the foot of his star while posing alongside a portrait of him.

During her speech about her late husband, Leward-Boseman said, “In life, Chad was more than an actor, or even an artist. He was a spiritual teacher, fortified by a family and close friends that kept him grounded in faith; a team that believed in him, protected him, and fought for him.”

She continued, “Colleagues that trusted his vision, that lifted him up and forged a real brotherhood: you have no idea how pivotal those moments were.”

“Chad, today we recognize a lifetime of artistry,” she said about Boseman, who tragically passed away at the age of 43 in 2020. “We recognize your skill and your devotion, and we cement your legacy as a hero and an icon.”

Ryan Coogler Called Chadwick “An Incredibly Humble Teacher.”

The touching tributes didn’t end there. Ledward-Boseman and the actor’s brothers were also joined by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and his Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom co-star Viola Davis, who also gave touching speeches. 

His Black Panther co-stars Michael B. Jordan, Letitia Wright, plus Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger were also on hand.

During his emotional speech, Coogler had plenty of glowing words for his late friend, fighting back tears as he described him as “an incredibly humble teacher.”

Lupita Nyong’o Reflects On The Significance of The Moment

Lupita Nyong’o, who played Boseman’s love interest Nakia in the Black Panther film, also shared some words about the moment, pointing to the significance of his being immortalized several years after the film’s premiere, which took place near the spot of his star.

“It means it won’t be missed. A place of prominence for a king, “Nyong’o said.

She continued, “He is on an ancestral plane, and the more we utter his name, the more his spirit stays alive. It’s hard to articulate without sounding grandiose. But there was something about him that you couldn’t explain why he moved you so much. It went through the screen and into so many people’s hearts.”

You can watch the entire ceremony below and see reactions to the emotional moment.

Related Tags

Chadwick Boseman michael b. jordan ryan coogler Viola Davis
More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

The 2025 Joy Forum - Panels

IShowSpeed Named Streamer of The Year At 2025 Esports Awards

Cassius Life

Salehe Bembury Delivers Mitchell & Ness Capsule Collection For NY Knicks Fans

Cassius Life
EBONY Power 100 Gala 2025 – Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 122

Bossip
CultureCon 2025

#RHOA Redemption: Porsha Williams Vindicated As Body Cam Footage & Witnesses Confirm Her Innocence In Delta Flight Fracas

Bossip
Trending Stories
Red Bull Spiral YG Mozzy Jay Rock
News

YG, Mozzy, & Jay Rock Put On For The West Coast In New Red Bull Spiral Freestyle

8 Items
Politics

Journalist Michael Wolff Claims He Advised Jeffrey Epstein On How To Manipulate Donald Trump

Primary Wave x Island Records presented by Mastercard: 2020 Pre-Grammy Party
15 Items
News

Rory Farrell Of ‘New Rory & Mal’ Packed Up Over Offensive Tweets Aimed At Black Women

BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
Entertainment

Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

The Big Game Weekend Miami
News

Cardi B Calls On Jeezy For The Second “ErrTime” Remix

6ix9ine
News

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Mother Held At Gunpoint During Home Invasion

BET Music Matters A3C Showcase
News

Mystikal’s Bond Request Rejected, Will Remain Behind Bars Until Trial

US-VOTE-POLITICS-TRUMP
14 Items
Politics

Cracks In The MAGA Wall: Donald Trump Snatches Back Support For Marjorie Taylor Greene

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close