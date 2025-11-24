$85K Timberlands? Pharrell Williams And Louis Vuitton Say Yes

Hip-Hop’s most beloved boot is going viral. Pharrell Williams and Louis Vuitton have produced a super luxe version of the Timberland construction boot — and the internet is going nuts.

As per Sneaker News, Pharrell continues to push the line when it comes to blending streetwear with luxury fashion. This week, the Maison revealed a super-premium Timberland featuring Louis Vuitton’s signature brown Monogram Canvas and plush leather. This version comes with some additional details that justify an $85,000 price point. An 18-karat gold LV logo sits on both the inner and outer tongue, and the precious metal is also used for the shoelace eyelets and lace loops. Gold embossing also shines on the Timberland tree logo at the outer heel. Even the packaging gets elevated — arriving in a hard-sided Monogram canvas box with natural leather trim and a plexiglass Monogram front door.

This isn’t the first time Louis Vuitton has collaborated with the outdoor footwear icon. Back in 2024, Pharrell turned heads with his interpretation of the classic 6-inch boot, featuring LV monogram embossing across the upper and tongue. The brown Monogram Canvas design lived on the leather collar, and the footbed carried the four-point LV star meant to symbolize fortune.

Beyond the luxury upgrade, the Timberland boot holds deep cultural significance in Hip-Hop. Since the ’90s, these boots have been a staple of street style, worn by icons from Tupac to Jay-Z, symbolizing toughness, resilience, and authenticity. Over the decades, Timberlands have transcended fashion to become a marker of identity, community, and the ethos of the streets — which makes Pharrell’s high-fashion interpretation all the more impactful.

As expected, the LV x Timberland 6-In High End Ankle Boot will be nearly impossible to secure, with only 50 pairs being produced globally. You can learn more about the drop here.