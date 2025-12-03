8 Of The Wildest Revelations In 50 Cent’s Diddy Doc On Netflix

Source: Netflix / Netflix On Tuesday (Dec. 2), Netflix released its 50 Cent-produced documentary about Sean “Diddy” Combs, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, and it has had social media in a frenzy ever since. Ferrari delivered on ihs promise to expose as many skeletons as he could find about the disgraced Hip-Hop mogul, which led to numerous, head-turning revelations upon its delivery. The new doc, directed by Alexandria Stapleton, includes never-before-seen footage that was reportedly sourced from a video team that was following Diddy around shortly before his arrest for sex trafficking in 2024. Along with the fresh behind-the-scenes intel, the doc also alleges multiple examples of Diddy intimidating his real and imaginary foes, suggests the Bad Boy Records founder may have had a hand in the deaths of the Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur and contends that he generally lived like a scoundrel while the world naively thought he was a musical superstar of high character. Throughout the 4 episodes, various talking heads provided personal insight, which often painted Diddy in the worst of lights. They include Erick Sermon of EPMD fame, former Bad Boy artist Mark Curry, Bad Boy co-founder Kirk Burrowes and Aubrey O’Day of Danity Kane. Check out of the more eye-popping reveals below. SPOILERS AHEAD. / Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The Green-Eyed Bandit isn’t the first person you think of when it comes to Diddy drama. But apparently, the legendary EPMD rapper used to date Misa Hylton aka Diddy’s first baby mother. The E Double also mentioned that scooping Hylton from a star rapper was a “conquest” while Burrowes also alleged years of domestic violence between the couple. Needless to say, word is she’s none too happy about the tea spillage.

Biggie Paid For His Own Funeral?! To many, the greatest rapper of all time died on March 9, 1997. A proper homegoing for Frank White aka the Notorious B.I.G. was a given, and it was assumed that Diddy would cover the cost. However, the doc contends that Diddy charged the costs back to the Notorious B.I.G.’s estate to avoid coming out of his own pocket. Man Alive.

Aubrey O’Day Was Violated In a jarring scene, Aubrey O’Day reads a letter that a witness wrote detailing witnessing the singer being sexually assaulted. O’Day said she didn’t remember anything about the incident where the witness says the singer looked out of it. O’Day said that at the time she wasn’t a heavy drinker and is seen coming to terms with being sexually assaulted. Prayers up.

Capricorn Clark Didn’t Help? Clark used to be Diddy’s assistant and eventually headed up his brand. On the stand during his trial, she detailed being “kidnapped” by the mogul after he found out that Kid Cudi was dating Cassie. She also witnessed Diddy putting hands on the R&B singer. However, at least some of the jurors (a couple participated in the doc) didn’t find her testimony credible. Cold world.

Speaking of March 9, a male sex worker hired by Diddy and Cassie by the name of Clayton Howard claimed that he would get invited out to kick it and celebrate with them around the date of BIG’s death, annually. “Every March 9, the day Biggie got murdered, they would fly me to wherever they were,” said Howard. “I would hang out, drink, and party with them for three [or] four days while I had sex with Casandra. I don’t know if that was his release for that day or whatever, but they always called me on March 9.” Bruh… And that’s not even his wildest claim…

Semen Collection Howard also claimed that Diddy and Cassie got into the habit of collecting his semen. Said Howred, “The weirdest thing was they used to physically collect my semen in a cup. They collected my semen for, like, a year. He told me, ‘I like to see her play with it and drink it.’” Son… Also worth noting, Howard is not a fan of Cassie.

Source: Netflix / Netflix Kalenna Asked Diddy for $5000 — and he didn’t have it for her… Kalenna Harper, who was a member of Diddy – Dirty Money was apparently down bad and in a custody battle. She reached out to Diddy for help getting better lawyers and recalled asking him for $5000 — that she said she would pay back. Diddy said he couldn’t spare it. Then, when fellow group member Dawn Richard sued Diddy, he called Kalenna asking her to issue a statement defending him. The audacity, right? And she did it, earning plenty of side eyes in the process.

Source: Netflix / Netflix Deviancy Kirk Burrowes has long claimed that he was a co-founder of Bad Boy Entertainment. He also says that Diddy forced him to rescind his 25% stake in the company, by wielding a baseball bat. Unfortunately for Burrowes, years ago the case was dismissed when he attempted to sue, with the judge saying it happened too long ago. Seen and heard throughout the doc, near the end, Burrowes added that he too was a victim of Diddy, claiming his former business partner was abusive to him in “sexually deviant ways.” Holy moly.