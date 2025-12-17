50 Cent Eggs On Beef With Jim Jones, Maino Over Diddy Doc

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is known not only for his successful music career but also for his dealings as an executive behind some of television’s biggest moments. Currently, 50 Cent is embroiled in a back-and-forth with Jim Jones, with the Harlem rapper throwing shots at Fif over the Queens mogul producing the recent Netflix documentary centered on Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Earlier this week, 50 Cent posted a video clip featuring Jim Jones, Dave East, and Fabolous, collectively part of the Let’s Rap About It podcast, discussing the Sean Combs: The Reckoning documentary. In the clip, Jones referred to the documentary as a “mockumentary,” citing his reasons as, “You don’t want nobody doing a documentary trying to make your whole character look weak. That’s petty behavior.”

In the caption, 50, forever trolling, wrote, “I understand Diddy was your hero, stay down with him. I don’t care if you let him play with ya butt, then act like you don’t remember.”

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In another post, Fif aimed the Let’s Rap About It team in a since-deleted post and reply, suggesting that Jones and the staff are struggling to pay their studio rent.

“These guys are squatters, they owe 250,000k for the space they are filming their podcast. These bums are trying to win best dressed award and can’t pay their bills,” Fif wrote.

In another Instagram post, 50 hinted at buying out the studio himself, adding to the growing feud between the New York veterans.

Maino fired back with an Instagram post of his own, using Photoshop to make 50 appear to be wearing a sew-in wig and women’s jewelry.

“Meet Killer Curly Ladies & Gentlemen…He Helped Me Get My Record Deal Before So Imma Always Be Grateful, So It’s Gone Hurt Me To Drag This N*gga To Hell!. F*ck Is The Problem Curtis? What Has Your G Unit G- String In a Bunch N*gga? Is It The B*tch Or The Diabetes?

But Let’s Rap About It!!!” read Maino’s jab.

It is almost a certainty that 50 Cent will not let this go quietly away. Stay tuned.

—

Photo: Getty