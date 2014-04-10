Killer Mike – “The Boonies” (Prod. By The Alchemist) [LISTEN]

In advance of The Boondocks returning to television sets nationwide on April 21, Adult Swim unveils the first track from an accompanying mixtape releasing next week. Titled “The Boonies,” the cut features veteran MC Killer Mike and production by The Alchemist.

The song is sonically as sinister as it looks on paper. Credit that in part to Killer Kill From Adamsville, who tells a story that’s quite similar to Riley and Huey’s from the hit cartoon series. The sum of this grueling record’s dopeness lies in Alan The Chemist’s haunting instrumental, which dons gloomy chords and hard hitting drums.

The Boondocks Mixtape is due out on April 16. Lil Herb, Smoke DZA, Problem, Roscoe Dash, and more will have songs on the project.

Stream “The Boonies” below. Give us your thoughts on Killer Mike and The Alchemist’s creation in the comments.

