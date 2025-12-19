Wiz Khalifa Facing 9 Months In Romanian Jail For Drug Possesion

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Wiz Khalifa may be facing jail time in Romania, according to reports.

The Rolling Papers rapper was allegedly caught with more than 18 grams of weed while overseas headlining a festival in July 2024. According to the Associated Press, Khalifa is now facing charges related to illegal drug possession. While the lower court initially issued him a criminal fine of $3,600, a higher court has since sentenced him to nine months in jail.

In its ruling, the judges reportedly said they were using Khalifa’s case as a broader public example, stating that his actions sent the wrong message: “He transmitted to the general public a normalisation of illegal conduct, tacitly encouraging tolerance or implicitly, the consumption of drugs among young people.

Khalifa later addressed the situation himself, expressing remorse for his actions in a public statement, “Last night’s show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big a** joint next time.”

Run-ins with the last overseas are nothing new for rappers. Back in 2019, A$AP Rocky was detained in Sweden following an alleged altercation, which resulted in him spending nearly a month behind bars on assault charges before being released. As a U.S. citizen, it remains unclear whether Romanian authorities will pursue an extradition request for the Kush & OJ rapper.

More details are expected as the story develops.