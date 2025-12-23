Subscribe
Meek Mill Calls Out Jake Paul For Flexing Guns Online

Meek Mill Calls Out Double Standard After Seeing Jake Paul Flex Guns Online

Meek Mill isn’t holding back after spotting a questionable photo of Jake Paul on social media.

Published on December 23, 2025
Young Thug & Friends: A Benefit Concert - Atlanta, GA
Source: Prince Williams / Getty



The struggling boxer posted an image abroad a private jet, surrounded by stacks of money and what appeared to be multiple guns.

The flex caught the attention of the Dream Chasers rapper, who made it clear that pulling a similar stunt would’ve landed him in some trouble:

“I have a gun license in like 40+ states, you think I’m not working on all… It’s funny when I seen Jake Paul on a jet with guns and cash… we laughed and I said, if I took a pic like that I’ll be under investigation lol.”

Last month, the Dreams and Nightmares rapper accused police of unfairly targeting him in New York, despite holding a gun license in more than 40 states.

“Just thinking about how cops blitz me for a firearm, I got a firearm license in like 40+ states… I also be with people that’s licensed to carry in NYC… somebody help me get my license to carry in NYC so I can remove that stuff from even chasing me to mess my life up.”

Meek also recalled a recent incident during a night out in New York City, when he was unexpectedly detained by police and initially thought it was a joke, “They just pulled me out the car and cuffed me in front of the whole club embarrassed the sh*t out of me in NYC! I’m not scared to go outside without a gun… they had guns in my face for no reason smh I thought it was a prank.”

Jake Paul has yet to respond to the North Philly rapper’s comments. Meanwhile, the content creator is reportedly preparing for surgery to repair a broken jaw stemming from his most recent boxing match.

