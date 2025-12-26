Subscribe
Close
News

Joe Budden Moves On From Supporting Nicki Minaj

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Joe Budden previously interviewed Nicki Minaj on his podcast, and the pair are both natives of Queens.

Published on December 26, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden has long been a vocal supporter of his fellow Queens native, Nicki Minaj, and previously interviewed her on his eponymously named podcast. However, given Nicki Minaj’s embrace of conservative politics and towing the MAGA line, Joe Budden says he’s moving on from supporting the rapper.

On episode 889 of The Joe Budden Podcast, the castmates discussed the finer points of Nicki Minaj’s recent appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest. Minaj’s warm embrace of the ideologies espoused by the supporters of the group that Charlie Kirk founded was alarming to Budden.

“I’m done,” Budden said of Minaj linking with Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, and the TPUSA movement. “That was it. Sorry, I’m gone. That’s it. The last dance. That was the last candle on the cake for me. Sorry, Barbz. Sorry, Nick. Don’t call me, don’t text me. It is what it is.”

Budden added, “Sometimes, how y’all move around out there does have an effect on how I view you. And this was one of them things. I’d be a fool to think that you didn’t consider that before you did it. Which just says to me that you really don’t give a f*ck.”

Viewers of Budden’s podcasts are well aware that Budden and his fellow co-host QueenzFlip have shown open support for Minaj’s place in music. However, Minaj leaning politically hard to the right has certainly rubbed Budden and others the wrong way.

Check out the episode in question and hop to the 1:41-00 mark to see the discussion regarding Nicki Minaj.

Photo: YouTube

Related Tags

Joe Budden nicki minaj

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    2025 Holiday Sleighs

    Fa La Laaawd! A Gallery Of Santa’s Favorites, Holly Jolly Hotties & Sleigh Belles Who Gifted The Gram With Stunning Holiday Looks

    Bossip
    Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event

    She Said 'Yes!' Karl Anthony Towns Pops The Question To Jordyn Woods With Christmas Proposal

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life
    Row of oak wine barrels resting in dim cellar

    Whiskey Brands Are Declaring Bankruptcy As Industry Shifts

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close