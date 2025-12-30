Subscribe
Close
News

Diddy’s Sons To Drop New Docu-series, 50 Cent Reacts

The new docu-series featuring Sean "Diddy" Combs' sons Justin and Christian "King" Combs will debut on Zeus in 2026

Published on December 30, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-CRIME-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-DIDDY

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sons, Justin and Christian “King” Combs, are set to debut a new docu-series centered on their lives in the wake of what took place with their father. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson caught wind of the announcement from the Brothers Combs and made a comment as he’s known to do via social media.

Justin and King Combs have been largely mum about their father’s legal ordeal but have been visibly supportive of him during his explosive trial. Breaking their silence with the docu-series, the trailer for the project shows the siblings watching a news broadcast focused on their father’s trial while a soundbite of a young woman yelling “Your daddy got four years,” presumably recorded outside the courthouse.

The series looks to examine what the family is dealing with in the aftermath of Diddy’s guilty verdict and seems to be an attempt to take some of the wind out of the sails of Netflix’s recent docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which was executiveproduced by 50 Cent.

As most should expect from 50 Cent, the Queens mogul was not going to let a moment to take a slick shot slip by and shared his thoughts in a social media post featuring the docuseries trailer.

“Wow I want to see this show, I’m not sure this was a good idea,” 50 wrote in the caption.

It could be assumed that once the docu-series makes its official debut on the Zeus network in 2026 that 50 Cent will certainly circle back with more of his usual commentary.

An official release date has not been shared.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

50 Cent justin combs King Combs sean "diddy" combs

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    ABFF Honors x Aaron Pierre x Teyana

    'One Battle' Breakup: Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre Reportedly Split After Less Than A Year Together

    Bossip
    Ottolinger: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026

    d4vd "Likely" To Face Murder Charges For Celeste Rivas' Death, Social Media Shows No Mercy

    Cassius Life
    Tyler Perry's Finding Joy Atlanta screening

    Tyler Perry's Sexual Assault Accuser Responds After 'Polite' Texts Between The Two Surface: 'That Does Not Mean Abuse Didn’t Happen'

    Bossip
    Jill Scott: Who is Jill Scott? Tour 2023 - Sugar Land, TX

    Jill Scott Announces New Album, Talks Financial Woes & Divorces

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close