Subscribe
Close
News

Celina Powell Strikes Again, This Time With Offset

Celina Powell has made a name off revealing her liaisons with famous rappers and celebrities, and has been linked with Offset in the past.

Published on January 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kingpin Bowling Art Basel Edition

Celina Powell caused a stir over the weekend after posting and later deleting a video of Offset sleeping next to her in bed. Celina Powell and Offset have been linked in the past, despite the social media influencer claiming that she’ll no longer link up with rappers.

Last Friday (January 2), Celina Powell, reportedly 30, shared a clip of Offset sleeping soundly in a white t-shirt and his signature dreadlocks tied up in a durag. Powell made sure to make the clip sizzle by draping her leg across the rapper and estranged husband of Cardi B.

While it isn’t known if Offset endorsed the posting of the clip, Powell’s mischievous look in the footage suggests it may have been a camera blitz. She also tagged the location of their linkup, which was the Hard Rock Guitar Hotel

Further, Powell’s caption of the post all but confirmed why ‘Set was knocked out and on his third dream.

“Made a tape last night & all you heard was him in the video lol Offset you sleepy boy,” Powell wrote. That was followed by an Instagram story post with a caption that read, “Put that man to sleep now he calling me Nyquil,” along with a “link in bio” line, presumably pointing to her OnlyFans.

Back in 2021, Powell accused Offset of paying for an abortion, which prompted Cardi B to respond to the rumors with proof that debunked the claim. It appears that the pair go back to 2018, with Powell apologizing for faking a paternity test with the Migos rapper. Powell was also previously linked with Love Is Blind star, Clay Gravesande.

On X, the reactions to Celina Powell exposing her linkup with Offset got the expected reactions. We’ve got them listed below.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

celina powell Offset

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Offset x Celina Powell

    Trap Celina Vs. Cephus: Offset Caught Slipping & Snoring In Celina Powell's Bed, Garrulous Groupie Teases Tape With Messy Migos Menace

    Bossip

    Trump Shows Off Captured Venezuelan Leader Nicolas Maduro In Nike Tech Suit, Social Media Erupts

    Cassius Life
    Atlanta Falcons v New England Patriots - NFL 2025

    Stefon Diggs Breaks Silence On Assault & Strangulation Allegations, Social Media Chimes In

    Cassius Life
    Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors

    Drake Hit With RICO Lawsuit Over Alleged Gambling Scheme, Plaintiffs Say He Bot-Boosted Music Streams

    Bossip

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close