Meet Kaylin Garcia’s Alleged Fade Victim Celina Powell [Photos]

An alleged altercation between Kaylin Garcia and model Celina Powell also involved Tory Lanez, who was said to be at the scene of the Monday (May 4) incident. Powell says that Garcia handed out the beatdown but named Lanez in the police report, which naturally had folks talking online.

Some might remember Powell for saying Offset, Fetty Wap, and Waka Flocka got her pregnant. Snoop Dogg actually addressed Powell in a video styled like a television show called Clout Chasers. Powell has also been online bragging about getting money out of rappers and name dropping some of her alleged targets.

In this most recent incident, Powell claims Lanez confronted her and violently tried to confiscate her phone outside the Miami condo where he lives and Powell also says she too resides. During their alleged dustup, Garcia was said by Powell to have grabbed her by the neck and shoulder then thrown to the ground before she was able to get free. She then says Lanez, his bodyguard, and Garcia sped away from the scene.

Powell has since posted a short of a video with a caption reading that she’ll be seeing Garcia in court, although it wasn’t said that nicely. It should be noted that Lanez is not a suspect in the assault matter. According to a TMZ report, Powell and Lanez have had online beef in the past with Powell allegedly posting his number online and hurling insults at him on Instagram Live among other antics. According to the outlet, this was the first time the pair met face to face.

