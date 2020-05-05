Kaylin Garcia Is Allegedly Handing Out Fades On Behalf of Tory Lanez & Looking Damn Good Doing It

Remember Kaylin Garcia, aka Young Ratchet and once Joe Budden’s boo? Well, she’s back in the news, and it has nothing to do with Love & Hip Hop.

News broke about Joe Budden and Sage The Gemini’s ex allegedly putting hands and possibly feet on Celina Powell outside of her “friend” Tory Lanez’s Miami condo. After the beatdown was administered, she hopped in Tory’s whip and fled the scene of the crime.

Garcia’s claim to fame was being Budden’s object of affection and lived on the rapper’s YouTube videos before joining him on season 3 of Love & Hip Hop: New York. The couple did one season on the famed VH1 reality show franchise where we witnessed the couples relationship crash and burn when Budden’s ex, Tahiry Jose, came back on the scene, and they bumped heads on the show. Budden and Garcia eventually split, and she dated fellow rapper Sage The Gemini. They also eventually wound up breaking up.

Garcia didn’t let her 15-minutes of fan go to waste. The Puerto Rican born IG baddie put her dancing skills and love for fitness to work starting a “twerkout” class. She is also big into art and is a great cook as well and now can apparently throw her hands if you talk about her “friends” hairline. So its no wonder Tory is rolling around with her.

While she is being talked about on TMZ for allegedly issuing fades, we stopped by her Instagram page and was reminded exactly why she had the allegedly made Sage The Gemini the cry.

Bruh, we would be a bit emotional if we let this curvy goddess getaway too. You can see what we mean in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Jerritt Clark / Getty