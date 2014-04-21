Dame Dash Calls Steve Stoute A Threat To The Hip-Hop Culture

In an act of randomness, Dame Dash took to his Instagram account, Easter Sunday, and sided with 50 Cent by suggesting Steve Stoute is a serious threat to Hip-Hop culture.

“Ha! Steve Stoute stays getting punked… but I have to agree with 50 on this one… he is one of the most dangerous people in our culture,” stated the Roc-a-fella Records founder. “He makes artists from our culture make themselves corny by working for corporate so he can personally gain… he’s wack and he makes everyone around him look wack… beware.”

The recent tiff betwen 50 and Stoute resulted after the Queens rapper felt slighted when the Translation exec left him off his list of “influential” Hip-Hop figures. The situation escalated when the two crossed paths at a Knicks game, as you can tell by what’s going on in the photo below.

See what Dash had to say about Stoute in the screenshot on the flip. Are Dash’s comments warranted? Is Stoute really a threat to the rap game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2Next page »