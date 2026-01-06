Subscribe
Kanye West’s ‘BULLY’ Racks Up 500K Spotify Pre-Saves

Kanye West’s upcoming album BULLY has fans going crazy, with pre-saves piling up at a rapid pace. 

Published on January 6, 2026
Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25
Source: Matthias Nareyek / Getty

Toward the end of 2024, Ye promised to flood the streets with new music. However, with missed release dates, fans have begun questioning whether the project will actually arrive. Delayed rollouts are nothing new for the Chicago rapper; DONDA, VULTURES, and even The Life Of Pablo were all pushed back multiple times before their official release.

But there’s still hope.

Pre-saves for Ye’s highly anticipated album BULLY recently became available on Spotify, and fans didn’t waste any time. According to Kurrco, the project has already racked up nearly 500,000 pre-saves. The album is (allegedly) set to release January 30. Despite the buzz, Mr. West has been unusually quiet. For an artist known for controversial tweets, rants, and beefing with the industry, this has been one of his most silent stretches in years.

The last real update came in December 2025, when Ye made a rare public appearance at a Deon Cole comedy show in Los Angeles. Toward the end of the set, the comedian invited him onstage and asked what he was working on. Kanye kept it simple, replying, “New album.”

If BULLY does arrive this month, or even this year, it will serve as Ye’s follow-up to DONDA 2, which was released in April 2025. Before that, he dropped the two-part collaborative project VULTURES with Ty Dolla $ign, featuring standout records like “Carnival,” “Do It,” and “BURN.”

Whether BULLY lands on time or not, one thing is clear: Kanye West is about to take his fans on a roller coaster ride.

