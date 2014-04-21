Exclusive: Cam’ron Gives Dates For First Of The Month EPs & Series

Die hard Dipset fans are reveling in Cam’ron’s return to prominence, but the veteran rapper is just getting started. Hip-Hop Wired got Killa to elaborate on the monthly EP series detailed in his Mass Appeal cover story at the Broccoli City Festival in Washington D.C.

As you may or may not know, Cam’ron cooked up some EPs and an accompanying 30 minute web series, both titled First of the Month, that will roll out this summer. “The First of the Month project that you’re referring to, the first EP and series comes out June 3rd,” the Harlem native revealed. “We just did a digital deal with a company called Empire, so it’ll be released digitally — five songs per month for six months starting June 3rd and a 30-minute episode.”

The visual portion of Cam’s upcoming release was inspired by incessant inquiries from fans who wanted the Dipset frontman to create Killa Season 2, which he likens the series to. Complex will premiere a 10-minute preview a week prior to the June 3rd.

The forthcoming EPs are a separate endeavor from his 2014 collaborative projects. “As for as the A-Trak project, it’s pretty much done, but we don’t have a date for it,” Cam’ron said. Before year’s end, the rap star will also drop a body of work that he’ll co-pilot with Smoke DZA.

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired