JAY-Z, Kevin Hart, Tom Brady & Travis Scott Will Return To Fanatics Fest

Comic Con for sports dweebs, Fanatics Fest is returning to Javits Center in 2026, and when it does, it will be bigger than ever and boast some serious star power.

Before the convention begins its four-day run in July 2026, we are learning what big names will be roaming the halls of the Javits Center at this year’s event.

Fanatics happily announced that JAY-Z, Tom Brady, Travis Scott, and Kevin Hart will be returning to the 2026 edition of the festival.

But they won’t be alone: New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo announced 30 more celebrity names who will be joining HOV, Hart, Scott, and Brady during a Twitch live stream, using WWE 2K25 to simulate a Royal Rumble event, featuring created versions of the attendees and WWE superstars.

WWE talent who will be in the building include WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, World Tag Team Champion Jey Uso, Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY, Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Tiffany Stratton.

Also attending will be New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, as well as Kevin Durant of the Houston Rockets, the New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Karl-Anthony Towns, NBA Hall of Famers Patrick Ewing, Allen Iverson, and Grant Hill, and boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Skattebo and his fellow Giants teammates, quarterback Jaxson Dart and wide receiver Malik Nabers, will also be at the convention.

When the convention returns, Fanatics Fest will add a fourth day, starting July 16, and will have a larger presence at the Javits Center.

To learn more about Fanatics Fest, head here.